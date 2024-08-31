Election Commission Reschedules Haryana Polling Date, Counting Day

The Election Commission of India has changed the schedule for the upcoming Assembly elections in Haryana. Originally set for Oct. 1, 2024, the polling date has been moved to Oct. 5, 2024. Both Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana have rescheduled the counting day from Oct. 4 to Oct. 8, 2024, as a result of this adjustment.

This decision comes in response to requests from political parties and the All India Bishnoi Mahasabha. The Bishnoi community, known for its deep cultural and religious traditions, observes the Asoj Amavasya festival during this period. This festival, which commemorates Guru Jambeshwar, is a centuries-old practice for the community.

The ECI's rescheduling aims to accommodate this significant cultural event and ensure that more voters from this community can participate in the elections.

Initially, the ECI had set the election schedule on Aug. 16, 2024, with polling in Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir (Phase-3) on Oct. 1, and counting on Oct. 4. The revised dates will help mitigate any potential reduction in voter turnout due to festival-related travel and activities.

The new timeline now includes the issuance of the gazette notification on Sept. 5, 2024, with the last date for nominations being Sept. 12, 2024.

The scrutiny of nominations will take place on Sept. 13, 2024, and the final date for withdrawal of candidatures will be Sept. 16 for Haryana and Sept. 17 for Jammu and Kashmir. Polling in Haryana will occur on October 5, while Jammu and Kashmir Phase-3 will vote on Oct. 1. The counting of votes will be conducted on October 8, and the elections must be completed by Oct. 10, 2024.