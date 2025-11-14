Gopalganj Election Results 2025: Subhash Singh Vs Anash Salam — Who's Winning?
It is to be seen if Subash Singh continues to have hold over Gopalganj or if there will be a change in power.
Counting is underway for the Gopalganj seat in Bihar, where BJP's Subhash Singh, All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen's Anash Salam and AAP's Brij Kishor Gupta are going head-to-head. Among other candidates contesting are BSP's Indira Yadav, Bhartiya Insan Party's Md. Hayatullah, INC's Om Prakash Garg and Samata Party's Sahana Khatoon.
Anup Kumar Shrivastava an independent candidate is also contesting.
Gopalganj went to polls on Nov. 6, as part of the first phase of the Bihar elections and recorded a voter turnout of 66.1%.
Here is all you need to know about the Gaura Bauram constituency:
Gopalganj Past Wins And Prominent Parties
Over the years there has been an intense seat grabbing tussle between majorly BJP and RJD in Bihar's Gopalganj. Last election in 2020, Subhash Singh of the BJP emerged victorious against BSP's Anup Kumar Shrivastava.
Before that, in 2015 and 2010 Singh won after defeating RJD's Reyajul Haque Alias Raju. It is to be seen if Subash Singh continues to have hold over Gopalganj or if there will be a change in power.
This year as well the competition seems between BJP and All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen.
Prominent parties in the village are BJP, JDU, RJD, INC.
Gopalganj Demographics
The village's total population stood close to 32 lakh with 15.77 lakh males and 16.24 lakh females.
The village has a Hindu majority with 82.72% Hindus making up the total population followed by 17.02% Muslims and then some small proportions of Christians, Sikhs, Buddhist and Jains in the area.
Bihar Elections 2025
A voter turnout of 66.91% was registered in Bihar's legislative assembly elections.
It was one of the most high-stakes political contests in the country between NDA and the Mahagathbandhan. NDA includes the BJP, JD(U), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) and Rashtriya Lok Morcha.
Mahagathbandhan includes RJD, Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist), Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM), and Mukesh Sahani's Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP).
Besides this, new entrant Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj fought for all 243 seats. The voting took place in two phases on Nov. 6 and Nov. 11.