Gopalganj Election Results 2025: Subhash Singh Vs Anash Salam — Who's Winning?

Counting is underway for the Gopalganj seat in Bihar, where BJP's Subhash Singh, All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen's Anash Salam and AAP's Brij Kishor Gupta are going head-to-head. Among other candidates contesting are BSP's Indira Yadav, Bhartiya Insan Party's Md. Hayatullah, INC's Om Prakash Garg and Samata Party's Sahana Khatoon.

Anup Kumar Shrivastava an independent candidate is also contesting.

Gopalganj went to polls on Nov. 6, as part of the first phase of the Bihar elections and recorded a voter turnout of 66.1%.

Here is all you need to know about the Gaura Bauram constituency: