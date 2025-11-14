Gobindpur Election Results 2025: Mohammad Kamran Vs Purnima Yadav— Who's Winning?

Gobindpur is one of the 243 constituencies in Bihar and the main parties in the region include BJP, JD(U), INC, and RJD.

Over the past three elections, that is in 2010, 2015, and 2020, no single party has consistently bagged this constituency, with the seat changing hands across alliances.

Mohammad Kamran of RJD won the election in 2020 with 49.21% vote share (79,557 votes) against Purnima Yadav of JD(U) who secured 28.75% (46,483 votes), with a margin of 33,074 votes. In 2015, Purnima Yadav of INC won with 30.58% vote share (43,016 votes) against Fula Devi of BJP who got 27.45% (38,617 votes), with a margin of 4,399 votes.

In 2010, Kaushal Yadav of JD(U) won with 45.59% vote share (45,589 votes) against Prof K B Prasad of LJP who secured 24.70% (24,702 votes), with a margin of 20,887 votes.

The 2011 census revealed that the area is a OBC-dominant one with 63% OBC (Extremely Backward Class and Other Backward Class) demographic breakup, alongside 16% Scheduled Caste population.