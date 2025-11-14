Gobindpur Election Results 2025: Mohammad Kamran Vs Purnima Yadav— Who's Winning?
Gobindpur Constituency went to polls in the seocnd phase of the Bihar elections on Nov. 11.
Counting of votes is underway for the Gobindpur seat in Bihar, where Mohammad Kamran of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) is facing off against Purnima Yadav of the Janata Dal (United) (JD(U)).
Kamran from RJD is the sitting MLA for the Gobindpur seat after registering a win in the 2020 legislative assembly elections.
Here is all you need to know about Gobindpur constituency:
Prominent Parties Past Wins And More
Gobindpur is one of the 243 constituencies in Bihar and the main parties in the region include BJP, JD(U), INC, and RJD.
Over the past three elections, that is in 2010, 2015, and 2020, no single party has consistently bagged this constituency, with the seat changing hands across alliances.
Mohammad Kamran of RJD won the election in 2020 with 49.21% vote share (79,557 votes) against Purnima Yadav of JD(U) who secured 28.75% (46,483 votes), with a margin of 33,074 votes. In 2015, Purnima Yadav of INC won with 30.58% vote share (43,016 votes) against Fula Devi of BJP who got 27.45% (38,617 votes), with a margin of 4,399 votes.
In 2010, Kaushal Yadav of JD(U) won with 45.59% vote share (45,589 votes) against Prof K B Prasad of LJP who secured 24.70% (24,702 votes), with a margin of 20,887 votes.
The 2011 census revealed that the area is a OBC-dominant one with 63% OBC (Extremely Backward Class and Other Backward Class) demographic breakup, alongside 16% Scheduled Caste population.
It was one of the most high-stakes political contests in the country between NDA and the Mahagathbandhan. NDA includes the BJP, JD(U), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) and Rashtriya Lok Morcha.
Mahagathbandhan includes RJD, Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist), Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM), and Mukesh Sahani's Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP).
Besides this, new entrant Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj fought for all 243 seats. The voting took place in two phases on Nov. 6 and Nov. 11