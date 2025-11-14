Ghosi Election Results 2025: Rituraj Kumar Vs Rambali Singh Yadav — Who's Winning?

Counting is underway for the Ghosi seat in Bihar, where Janata Dal's United's Rituraj Kumar is having a face-off with Communist Party of India's (ML) Rambali Singh Yadav.

Ghosi went to polls on Nov. 11, as part of the second phase of the Bihar elections and recorded a voter turnout of 65.80%

Here is all you need to know about the Ghosi constituency: