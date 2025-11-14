Ghosi Election Results 2025: Rituraj Kumar Vs Rambali Singh Yadav — Who's Winning?
Ghosi went to polls on Nov. 11, as part of the second phase of the Bihar elections.
Counting is underway for the Ghosi seat in Bihar, where Janata Dal's United's Rituraj Kumar is having a face-off with Communist Party of India's (ML) Rambali Singh Yadav.
Ghosi went to polls on Nov. 11, as part of the second phase of the Bihar elections and recorded a voter turnout of 65.80%
Here is all you need to know about the Ghosi constituency:
Demographics, Prominent Parties, Past Wins And More
CPI's Ram Bali Singh Yadav 's remarkable victory in 2020 elections broke JDU reign in Ghosi, located in the Jehanabad district.
JD(U) candidates Krishan Nandan Prasad Verma and Rahul Kumar were the winning candidates in the 2015 and 2010 elections respectively.
The political contest in Ghosi has grown more unpredictable and exciting ever since Ram Bali Yadav's historic victory.
BJP, JDU, RJD and INC are the dominant parties in the region.
As per the 2011 census, Ghosi's population roughly stood at 1.08 lakh with 55,873 males and 52,257 females.
A striking 97.7% of Hindus make up the region's population, with only 1.93% Muslims. In numbers, this translates to a little more than 1 lakh Hindus. Other minorities include Sikhs and Christians. Besides this, around 22,326 belong to scheduled castes.
Bihar Elections 2025
A voter turnout of 65.80% was registered in Bihar's legislative assembly elections.
It was one of the most high-stakes political contests in the country between NDA and the Mahagathbandhan. NDA includes the BJP, JD(U), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) and Rashtriya Lok Morcha.
Mahagathbandhan includes RJD, Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist), Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM), and Mukesh Sahani's Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP).
Besides this, new entrant Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj fought for all 243 seats. The voting took place in two phases on Nov. 6 and Nov. 11.