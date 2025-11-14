Gaya Town Election Results 2025 LIVE Updates: BJP's Prem Kumar Vs Congress' Akhaury Onkar Nath
Gaya Town Election Results 2025 LIVE Updates: Catch all the latest developments here.
Catch all the live updates on the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 here, with real-time results, key developments, top political reactions, constituency-wise trends, and everything you need to stay fully informed as the state votes.
Gaya Town Results Live: What Did Exit Polls Predict About Bihar Elections?
Exit polls for the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections, including Gaya Town, overwhelmingly favor the NDA with projections of 147-160 seats (e.g., Axis My India: NDA 140-160, MGB 80-100; Today's Chanakya: NDA ~160), crediting high female turnout (71.6%) and NDA's urban edge, while dismissing significant gains for MGB or Jan Suraaj.
Gaya Town Election Results LIVE: The Past Winners
The Gaya Lok Sabha constituency, which includes Gaya Town, has seen BJP-affiliated victories in assembly polls: Hari Manjhi (BJP) won in 2014, Vijay Kumar (JD(U)) in 2019, and Jitan Ram Manjhi (HAM(S), NDA ally) in 2024 with 494,960 votes against RJD's Kumar Sarvjeet Paswan.
Polling for the Bihar Assembly election took place in two phases, with 121 constituencies voting on Nov. 6, and 122 constituencies voting on Nov. 11, 2025. Munger voted on Nov. 6.
Bihar went to the polls as Chief Minister Nitish Kumar sought another term with the Janata Dal (United) as part of the National Democratic Alliance led by the Bharatiya Janata Party. The INDIA alliance, the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance, which includes the Rashtriya Janata Dal and the Congress, contested against the NDA across the state.