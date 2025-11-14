Gaura Bauram Election Results 2025: Afzhal Ali Khan Vs Sujit Kumar — Who's Winning?
Gaura Bauram went to polls on Nov. 6, as part of the second phase of the Bihar elections and recorded a voter turnout of 63.06%.
Counting is underway for the Gaura Bauram seat in Bihar, where RJD's Afzhal Ali Khan, All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen's Akhtar Shahansha, BJP's Sujit Kumar, Vikassheel Insaan Part's Santosh Sahahni and Jan Suraaj Party's Dr. Md Iftekhar Alam are going head-to-head. Among other candidates contesting are Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party (Socialist)'s Soni Devi and Mithilanchal Mukti Morcha's Saroj Chaudhary.
Independent candidates include Bache Lal Jha, Krishan Kumar, Nand Kishor Sharma, Pankaj Kumar Sahu, Shyam Sundar Choudhary.
Gaura Bauram went to polls on Nov. 6, as part of the first phase of the Bihar elections and recorded a voter turnout of 63.06%.
Here is all you need to know about the Gaura Bauram constituency:
Demographics, Prominent Parties, Past Wins And More
Over the years there has been an intense seat grabbing tussle between majorly BJP, JDU, INC and RJD in Bihar's Gaura Bauram. Last election in 2020, Swarna Singh of the VSIP emerged victorious against RJD's Afzhal Ali Khan.
Before that, Madan Sahni of JD(U) had won against LJP's Vinod Sahni.In the 2010 elections Dr. Izhar Ahmad from JD(U) had won against RJD's Dr. Mahavir Prasad.
This year as well the competition seems between JDU and RJD.
Prominent parties in the village are BJP, JDU, RJD, INC.
The village's total population stood close to 1.90 lakh with 98,030 males and 91,980 females.
The village has a Hindu majority with 68.74% Hindus making up the total population followed by 30.97% Muslims and then some small proportions of Christians in the area.
ALSO READ
Bihar Elections 2025: Phase 2 Voting Ends; Turnout At 68.76%, Highest-Ever In State's History
Bihar Elections 2025
A voter turnout of 66.91% was registered in Bihar's legislative assembly elections.
It was one of the most high-stakes political contests in the country between NDA and the Mahagathbandhan. NDA includes the BJP, JD(U), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) and Rashtriya Lok Morcha.
Mahagathbandhan includes RJD, Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist), Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM), and Mukesh Sahani's Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP).
Besides this, new entrant Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj fought for all 243 seats. The voting took place in two phases on Nov. 6 and Nov. 11.