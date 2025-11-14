Gaura Bauram Election Results 2025: Afzhal Ali Khan Vs Sujit Kumar — Who's Winning?

Counting is underway for the Gaura Bauram seat in Bihar, where RJD's Afzhal Ali Khan, All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen's Akhtar Shahansha, BJP's Sujit Kumar, Vikassheel Insaan Part's Santosh Sahahni and Jan Suraaj Party's Dr. Md Iftekhar Alam are going head-to-head. Among other candidates contesting are Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party (Socialist)'s Soni Devi and Mithilanchal Mukti Morcha's Saroj Chaudhary.

Independent candidates include Bache Lal Jha, Krishan Kumar, Nand Kishor Sharma, Pankaj Kumar Sahu, Shyam Sundar Choudhary.

Gaura Bauram went to polls on Nov. 6, as part of the first phase of the Bihar elections and recorded a voter turnout of 63.06%.

Here is all you need to know about the Gaura Bauram constituency: