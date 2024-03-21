Electoral Bonds: Who Gave The Most To Which Party?

In line with the directives of the Supreme Court of India, India's largest public banker—the State Bank of India—has released a fresh data set of electoral bonds detailing the parties and whose bonds they encashed on Thursday.

To be sure, the data does not reveal the dates on which the bonds were encashed by a particular party, but it matches the donors and the political parties that encashed the funds—a move that identifies the top sources of political funding for India's biggest parties.

The poll body published two separate lists of donors and recipients of donations made between April 2019 and January 2024 on Thursday. It includes alphanumeric numbers associated with the electoral bonds that can identify the donor and the recipient.

The biggest donors to the Indian National Congress include Western UP Power Transmission Co., Vedanta Ltd., MKJ Entreprises Ltd., Yashoda Super Speciality Hospital and Avees Trading Finance Pvt.

Top donors to India's ruling political party, the Bharatiya Janata Party, include Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Ltd., Quick Supplychain Pvt., Vedanta Ltd., Bharti Airtel Ltd. and Madanlal Ltd.

West Bengal's Trinamool Congress enchased its highest-value bonds from Future Gaming and Hotel Services Pvt., Haldia Energy, Dhariwal Infrastructure and IFB Agri Industries Ltd., among others.