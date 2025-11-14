Darauli Election Results 2025: Satyadeo Ram Vs Vishnu Deo Paswan — Who's Winning?

The Darauli assembly constituency in Bihar, seen as a Left stronghold over the past decade, primarily witnessed an electoral contest between the sitting MLA and Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) leader Satyadeo Ram, and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) leader Vishnu Deo Paswan. The counting of votes was scheduled to commence at 8 am today.

The CPI(ML) is a constituent of the Mahagathbandhan, led jointly by the Congress and the RJD. On the other hand, the LJP(RV) of Chirag Paswan is a part of the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA), which is co-led by the JD(U) and the BJP in Bihar.

The third key candidate in Darauli was Ganesh Ram of Jan Suraaj Party, headed by poll strategist-turned-politician Prashant Kishor.