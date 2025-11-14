Darauli Election Results 2025: Satyadeo Ram Vs Vishnu Deo Paswan — Who's Winning?
Darauli went to polls during the second phase of Bihar assembly elections on Nov. 11.
The Darauli assembly constituency in Bihar, seen as a Left stronghold over the past decade, primarily witnessed an electoral contest between the sitting MLA and Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) leader Satyadeo Ram, and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) leader Vishnu Deo Paswan. The counting of votes was scheduled to commence at 8 am today.
The CPI(ML) is a constituent of the Mahagathbandhan, led jointly by the Congress and the RJD. On the other hand, the LJP(RV) of Chirag Paswan is a part of the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA), which is co-led by the JD(U) and the BJP in Bihar.
The third key candidate in Darauli was Ganesh Ram of Jan Suraaj Party, headed by poll strategist-turned-politician Prashant Kishor.
The constituency went to polls during the second phase of Bihar assembly elections on Nov. 11. A voter turnout of 57% was recorded in the assembly segment, as per the provisional details shared by the Election Commission.
Demographics, Prominent Parties, Past Wins And More
Darauli, based in Siwan district, is one of the assembly segments of Bihar where the Left front continues to hold weight. Satyadeo Ram has been winning the seat since 2015. In the last elections, he defeated Ramayan Manjhi of the BJP by a margin of over 12,000 votes.
The CPI(ML) also had an MLA from the constituency between 2005 and 2010, when Amarnath Yadav had triumphed in the election. However, subsequently, the seat was held by BJP's Ramayan Manjhi for a five-year period till 2015.
As per the information disclosed by the Election Commission following the last assembly elections, Darauli had 1.6 lakh voters, including 77,518 male and 82,102 female voters.
Along with Darauli, the results of all 243 constituencies of Bihar are expected to emerge by the end of the day. The state witnessed a high-stake electoral contest, with voting held in two phases on Nov. 6 and Nov. 11. The exit polls had largely predicted a return of the NDA.