Chiraiya Election Results 2025: Lal Babu Prasad Gupta Vs Lakshmi Narayan Yadav — Who's Winning?
Chiraiya went to polls on Nov. 11, as part of the second phase of the Bihar elections.
Counting is underway for the Chiraiya seat in Bihar, where Bharatiya Janata Party's Lal Babu Prasad Gupta is having a face-off with Rashtriya Janata Dal candidate Lakshmi Narayan Yadav.
Here is all you need to know about the Chiraiya constituency:
Demographics, Prominent Parties, Past Wins And More
Chiraiya, a general category Assembly constituency in Bihar’s Purvi (East) Champaran district, has gone to polls three times since its formation — in 2010, 2015 and 2020 — and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has swept all three.
In the 2020 Assembly elections, Lal Babu Prasad Gupta of the BJP won the seat, defeating Achchhelal Prasad of the RJD by a margin of 16,874 votes. Voter turnout stood at 56.63%, signalling strong public participation in the contest.
With a clean record of victories in both Assembly and parliamentary elections here, and backed by its alliance with JD(U), the BJP enters the 2025 race in Chiraiya with a clear advantage over the RJD-led opposition.
Bihar Elections 2025
A voter turnout of 66.91% was registered in Bihar's legislative assembly elections.
It was one of the most high-stakes political contests in the country between NDA and the Mahagathbandhan. NDA includes the BJP, JD(U), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) and Rashtriya Lok Morcha.
Mahagathbandhan includes RJD, Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist), Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM), and Mukesh Sahani's Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP).
Besides this, new entrant Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj fought for all 243 seats. The voting took place in two phases on Nov. 6 and Nov. 11.