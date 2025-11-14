Chhatapur Election Results 2025: Niraj Kumar Singh Vs Vipin Kumar Singh — Who's Winning?
Chhatapur went to polls on Nov. 11, as part of the second phase of the Bihar elections.
Counting is underway for the Chhatapur seat in Bihar, where Bharatiya Janata Party's Niraj Kumar Singh is having a face-off with Rashtriya Janata Dal candidate Vipin Kumar Singh.
Here is all you need to know about the Chhatapur constituency:
Demographics, Prominent Parties, Past Wins And More
Chhatapur, a general category Assembly constituency in Bihar’s Supaul district, forms part of the Supaul Lok Sabha seat and includes the Chhatapur and Basantpur community development blocks.
Over the decades, the seat has witnessed a rotation of political dominance. The Congress held sway thrice between 1969 and 1985, while the Samyukta Socialist Party, Janata Dal, and Janata Dal (United) have each won two times. The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has also secured two victories, but in recent years, the BJP has consolidated its hold, winning both the 2015 and 2020 elections through Neeraj Kumar Singh.
Reflecting this trend, the BJP-led NDA has consistently maintained a strong lead in Chhatapur during parliamentary elections as well.
Bihar Elections 2025
A voter turnout of 66.91% was registered in Bihar's legislative assembly elections.
It was one of the most high-stakes political contests in the country between NDA and the Mahagathbandhan. NDA includes the BJP, JD(U), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) and Rashtriya Lok Morcha.
Mahagathbandhan includes RJD, Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist), Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM), and Mukesh Sahani's Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP).
Besides this, new entrant Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj fought for all 243 seats. The voting took place in two phases on Nov. 6 and Nov. 11.