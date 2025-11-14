Chakai Election Results 2025: Sumit Kumar Singh Vs Savitri Devi—Who's Winning?
Chakai Election Results 2025: Sumit Kumar Singh is now contesting on a JD(U) ticket from the Chakai seat going head-to-head against RJD's Savitri Devi.
Counting is underway for the Chakai seat where Sumit Kumar Singh of Janata Dal United is facing Savitri Devi of Rashtriya Janata Dal. The counting of votes for Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 began at 8 am today. The electoral battle is seen as a veritable referendum on Bihar's longest-serving Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.
Voting in Bihar were held in two phases — on Nov. 6 and Nov. 11. Notably, the poll of exit polls showed that the National Democratic Alliance is set to retain power, against the Opposition's Mahagathbandhan bloc. The exit poll trends predicted NDA is set to secure a clear mandate, as the halfway-majority mark stands at 122 in the 243-member assembly.
Demographics, Prominent Parties, Past Wins
Chakai, a block-level town in Bihar’s Jamui district, lies near the Jharkhand border. Deoghar, Giridih, and Madhupur are nearer to Chakai than most towns in Bihar. Literacy levels are low, with the majority being illiterate. With its proximity to Jharkhand, it has a large scheduled tribe population.
During the 2020 assembly elections, Singh, who then contested on an INDIA bloc ticket, won the Chakai seat with 45,548 votes, against a neck-to-neck competition with RJD's Savitri Devi, who then secured 44,967 votes. This year, Singh is contesting on a JD(U) ticket against RJD's Devi, with other INDIA bloc candidates, as well as JSP, and RLJP in the fray.
Bihar Elections 2025
This year, Bihar sees a high-stakes political battle between the National Democratic Alliance and the current opposition bloc Mahagathbandhan alliance. NDA includes the BJP, JD(U), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) and the Rashtriya Lok Morcha.
Mahagathbandhan includes RJD, Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist), Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM), and Mukesh Sahani's Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP). Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj has staked claims to all 243 seats in the state.
Bihar's voter turnout for the second and final phase of the 2025 legislative assembly elections stood at 68.76%, according to provisional data shared by the Election Commission of India on Nov. 11. The turnout surpassed record-high of 64.66% registered in the first phase of voting on Nov. 6.
The total Bihar voter turnout for both phases stood at approximately 66.91%, with women voting more than men. The total turnout for female voters for both phases was seen at 71.6%, while that for male voters was at 62.8%.