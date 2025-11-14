Bikram Election Results 2025: Siddharth Saurav Vs Anil Kumar — Who's Winning?

Counting is underway for the Bikram seat in Bihar, where BJP's Siddharth Saurav, INC's Anil Kumar, BSP's Ram Pravesh Yadav and Jagrook Janta Party's Chandan Sharma are going head-to-head. Among other candidates contesting are Jan Suraaj Party's Mantu Kumar, Hindustan Vikas Dal's Shambhu Prasad Sharma, Indian National Socialistic Action Forces' Dhurakeli Ravidas, Janshakti Janta Dal's Ajeet Kumar.

Independent candidates include Chandan Kumar and Rajiv Kumar Singh.

Bikram went to polls on Nov. 6, as part of the first phase of the Bihar elections and recorded a voter turnout of 69.09%.

Here is all you need to know about the Bikram constituency: