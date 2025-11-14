Bikram Election Results 2025: Siddharth Saurav Vs Anil Kumar — Who's Winning?
It is to be seen if Siddharth Saurav will continue to have hold over Bikram or if there will be a change in power.
Counting is underway for the Bikram seat in Bihar, where BJP's Siddharth Saurav, INC's Anil Kumar, BSP's Ram Pravesh Yadav and Jagrook Janta Party's Chandan Sharma are going head-to-head. Among other candidates contesting are Jan Suraaj Party's Mantu Kumar, Hindustan Vikas Dal's Shambhu Prasad Sharma, Indian National Socialistic Action Forces' Dhurakeli Ravidas, Janshakti Janta Dal's Ajeet Kumar.
Independent candidates include Chandan Kumar and Rajiv Kumar Singh.
Bikram went to polls on Nov. 6, as part of the first phase of the Bihar elections and recorded a voter turnout of 69.09%.
Here is all you need to know about the Bikram constituency:
Bikram Past Wins And Prominent Parties
Over the years there has been an intense seat grabbing tussle between majorly BJP and INC in Bihar's Bikram. Last election in 2020, Siddharth Saurav of the INC emerged victorious against IND's Anil Kumar.
Before that, INC's Siddharth won after defeating BJP's Anil Kumar. In 2010, BJP's Kumar won against LJP's Siddharth. It is to be seen if Siddharth Saurav will continue to have hold over Bikram or if there will be a change in power.
This year as well the competition seems between BJP and INC.
Prominent parties in the village are JDU, LJP, BJP, INC and RJD.
Bikram Demographics
The village's total voting population stood at 9,836 with 5,288 males and 4,499 females.
During the election 93.74% of the voters were aged between 22 to 84, 3.66% were aged between 18 to 21 and 2.16% were over 85 years.
Bihar Elections 2025
A voter turnout of 66.91% was registered in Bihar's legislative assembly elections.
It was one of the most high-stakes political contests in the country between NDA and the Mahagathbandhan. NDA includes the BJP, JD(U), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) and Rashtriya Lok Morcha.
Mahagathbandhan includes RJD, Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist), Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM), and Mukesh Sahani's Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP).
Besides this, new entrant Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj fought for all 243 seats. The voting took place in two phases on Nov. 6 and Nov. 11.