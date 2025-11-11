Bihar Exit Polls: What Was Predicted In 2015 And 2020, And How Accurate They Turned Out — Here's A Look

Bihar is a state seen tricky for pollsters, as the electoral sentiment is weighed upon by an array of factors, including caste arithmetic, law and order and development plank.

In the last two assembly elections, the exit polls failed to project an accurate picture of the final outcome. In 2015, the pollsters underestimated the victory of the Mahagathbandhan, whereas in 2020, they went totally wrong in predicting the National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) loss.

Similar to the last assembly polls, the Bihar assembly polls 2025 also largely witnessed a two-sided contest, pitting the Bharatiya Janata Party and Janata Dal (United)-led NDA against the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD)-Congress-headed Mahagathbandhan.

Here's a look at what the 2020 exit polls projected, and how the final results emerged:

An average of 11 exit polls projected the Mahagathbandhan as the winner, bagging around 125 out of the total 243 seats. On the other hand, the NDA was shown to be winning around 108 seats — 16 less than the halfway majority-mark.

On the day of results, however, the NDA managed to retain power, winning 125 seats, whereas the Mahagathbandhan fell short of wresting the state, as it could win only 110 constituencies.