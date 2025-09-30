'Jan Suraaj Will Come First Or Last' — Prashant Kishor Predicts Bihar Election Result
Kishor said his party, Jan Suraaj, will contest all 243 seats and will not form alliances.
Jan Suraaj chief Prashant Kishor slammed Bihar government's scheme to provide financial aid of Rs 10,000 to women in the poll-bound state. In an exclusive interview with NDTV's Manoranjan Bharti, Kishor called it a bribe rather than a game-changer.
The Election Commission of India is likely to announce the schedule for the assembly elections next week, according to a NDTV report.
Known widely as PK, Prashant Kishor previously worked as an election strategist and consultant.
He said his party, Jan Suraaj, will contest all 243 seats and will not form alliances. He further clarified that his family would not participate in the upcoming election but did not divulge details on his own plans.
"Party’s candidate list will be out soon; you will get to know whether I will contest the election or not from the list"Prashant Kishor on fighting Bihar election
Kishor also made a significant prediction about the Bihar election. He said the Janata Dal (United), or JD(U), will win fewer than 25 seats in the upcoming assembly election, the BJP will also suffer losses. Moreover, the Opposition alliance, led by the Congress, will finish third.
He asserted that his party "will either be first or last, but there is no middle ground in this election," adding that he has been working very hard on the ground.
Kishor On Nitish Kumar, Owasi
In a swipe at Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, the Jan Suraaj chief recalled that Kumar himself had once said that if allegations were made against any of his party’s leaders, they should explain and resign.
"But Nitish Kumar is no longer able to control the state’s administration. Nitish Kumar may not be a bad person, but leaders and officers around him are looting. If Nitish is not a thief, then who is stealing?" Kishor said on the interview to NDTV.
He alleged that Kumar had been compromised with corruption and crime, citing the murder charges against leaders like Samrat Chaudhary and Dilip Jaiswal, whom he described as the current faces of power.
Taking aim at AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, who is campaigning aggressively in Bihar, Kishor said the AIMIM practices religious politics and that Jan Suraaj would maintain a distance from it.
Kishor further targeted JD(U) leader and Bihar minister Ashok Choudhary, saying he would send a defamation notice.
“But merely sending a notice doesn’t absolve anyone. I have accused him of corruption worth Rs 200 crore. Ashok Choudhary should say whether he bought land or not. And if he did, why did he buy it in the name of his PA (personal assistant)?” Kishor asked.