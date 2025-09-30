'Jan Suraaj Will Come First Or Last' — Prashant Kishor Predicts Bihar Election Result

Jan Suraaj chief Prashant Kishor slammed Bihar government's scheme to provide financial aid of Rs 10,000 to women in the poll-bound state. In an exclusive interview with NDTV's Manoranjan Bharti, Kishor called it a bribe rather than a game-changer.

The Election Commission of India is likely to announce the schedule for the assembly elections next week, according to a NDTV report.

Known widely as PK, Prashant Kishor previously worked as an election strategist and consultant.

He said his party, Jan Suraaj, will contest all 243 seats and will not form alliances. He further clarified that his family would not participate in the upcoming election but did not divulge details on his own plans.