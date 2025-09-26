PM Modi Launches Bihar's Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana: Here's All You Need To Know

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday launched the Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana in Bihar via video conferencing. As part of the launch, he will directly transfer Rs 10,000 each into the bank accounts of 75 lakh women across the state, amounting to a total disbursement of Rs 7,500 crore.

The scheme, introduced by the Government of Bihar, aims to empower women by promoting self-employment and livelihood opportunities. It will provide financial assistance to one woman from each family in the state, encouraging them to start small businesses or income-generating activities of their choice.

The initial financial aid of Rs 10,000 can be followed by additional support based on eligibility. “The assistance can be utilised in areas of the choice of the beneficiary, including agriculture, animal husbandry, handicrafts, tailoring, weaving and other small-scale enterprises,” a press release by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) read.