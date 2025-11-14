Belaganj Election Results 2025: JD(U)'s Manorama Devi Vs RJD's Vishvanath Kumar Singh — Who's Winning?

The Belaganj assembly constituency in Bihar primarily witnessed a contest between Janata Dal (United)'s sitting MLA Manorama Devi and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Vishvanath Kumar Singh. The counting of votes was scheduled to commence at 8 am.

The JD(U) co-heads the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Bihar, along with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), whereas the RJD and Congress head the Opposition bloc of Mahagathbandhan.

The third major candidate in fray from Belaganj was seen as Md. Shahabuddin, who was fielded by poll strategist-turned-politician Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj Party.