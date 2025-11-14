Belaganj Election Results 2025: JD(U)'s Manorama Devi Vs RJD's Vishvanath Kumar Singh — Who's Winning?
Belaganj was among the constituencies that went to polls in the second phase of Bihar assembly elections 2025, held on Nov. 11.
The Belaganj assembly constituency in Bihar primarily witnessed a contest between Janata Dal (United)'s sitting MLA Manorama Devi and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Vishvanath Kumar Singh. The counting of votes was scheduled to commence at 8 am.
The JD(U) co-heads the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Bihar, along with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), whereas the RJD and Congress head the Opposition bloc of Mahagathbandhan.
The third major candidate in fray from Belaganj was seen as Md. Shahabuddin, who was fielded by poll strategist-turned-politician Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj Party.
Track Belaganj Election Results 2025 LIVE Here:
Demographics, Prominent Parties, Past Wins And More
The Belaganj seat was son by Manorama Devi in 2024, during the by-election. The bypoll was necessitated as the sitting seven-time RJD MLA Surendra Prasad Yadav was elected to the Lok Sabha, in the general elections held in the same year.
Under Yadav, Belaganj was seen as an RJD bastion. He had won the seat in the 1990 and 1995 assembly elections, but lost in the 1998 polls. However, he wrested the seat back in the 2000 elections, and successfully retained it in 2005, 2010, 2015 and 2020 polls.
In 2020, Yadav had defeated the JD(U)'s Abhay Kumar Sinha by a margin of 23,963 votes. At the time, the constituency had 1.7 lakh voters, including 90,967 male and 77,514 female voters.
Along with Belaganj, the results of all 243 constituencies of Bihar will emerge today. The state largely witnesses a contest between the ruling NDA and the Opposition Mahagathbandhan.