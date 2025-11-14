Barh Election Results 2025: Siyaram Singh Vs Karmveer Singh — Who's Winning?
Barh went to polls on Nov. 6, as part of the first phase of the Bihar elections and recorded a voter turnout of 64.52%.
Counting is underway for the Barh seat in Bihar, where Bharatiya Janata Party's Siyaram Singh and Rashtriya Janata Dal's Karmveer Singh are going head-to-head.
Here is all you need to know about the Barh constituency:
Demographics, Prominent Parties, Past Wins And More
The contest in Barh is quite one-sided. Over the past three elections Gyanendra Kumar Singh of BJP has been the sole victor for the Barh seat in Bihar. In 2020 he won against Indian National Congress's Satyendra Bahadur with a margin of 10240 votes and a voter turnout of 53.45%.
Singh had claimed the seat in both the 2015 and 2015 assembly elections. In 2010, the sitting MLA used to be in JDU, giving the impression that the residents vote for the candidate and not the party.
BJP, JDU, RJD, and INC are the prominent parties in the city.
The Barh Nagar Parishad city of the Patna district holds a population of 61,470 with 32,823 males and 28,647 females, as per 2011 census data.
Hindus make up 85.26% of the total population followed by 14.25% of Muslims and a small proportion of Christians and Sikhs.
Bihar Elections 2025
A voter turnout of 66.91% was registered in Bihar's legislative assembly elections.
It was one of the most high-stakes political contests in the country between NDA and the Mahagathbandhan. NDA includes the BJP, JD(U), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) and Rashtriya Lok Morcha.
Mahagathbandhan includes RJD, Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist), Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM), and Mukesh Sahani's Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP).
Besides this, new entrant Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj fought for all 243 seats. The voting took place in two phases on Nov. 6 and Nov. 11.