Barh Election Results 2025: Siyaram Singh Vs Karmveer Singh — Who's Winning?

The contest in Barh is quite one-sided. Over the past three elections Gyanendra Kumar Singh of BJP has been the sole victor for the Barh seat in Bihar. In 2020 he won against Indian National Congress's Satyendra Bahadur with a margin of 10240 votes and a voter turnout of 53.45%.

Singh had claimed the seat in both the 2015 and 2015 assembly elections. In 2010, the sitting MLA used to be in JDU, giving the impression that the residents vote for the candidate and not the party.

BJP, JDU, RJD, and INC are the prominent parties in the city.

The Barh Nagar Parishad city of the Patna district holds a population of 61,470 with 32,823 males and 28,647 females, as per 2011 census data.

Hindus make up 85.26% of the total population followed by 14.25% of Muslims and a small proportion of Christians and Sikhs.