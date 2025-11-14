Barari Election Results 2025: Tauquir Alam Vs Vijay Singh Nishad — Who's Winning?

In the 2020 elections, Bijay Singh of the JD(U) was the winner, he went head-to-head against RJD's Neeraj Kumar. There was a victory margin of 10438 and a voter turnout of 67.23%.

Dominant parties in the region include BJP, JDU, RJD,INC. The ground is anyone's to take and has seen a lot of leadership changes in the last few elections.

In 2015 the seat was bagged by RJD's Neeraj Kumar while in 2010 it was BJP's Bibhasha Chandra Choudhary who won the seat.

According to the 2011 census, Katihar district's Barari block has a total population of 2.85 lakh, with 1.49 lakh males and 1.35 lakh females. All of the population resides in urban areas and the total literacy rate of Barari Block is 51.02%.

Hindus and Muslims are relatively at par in proportions in the region, where the former makes up 52.28% of the population in the region while the latter makes up 46.7% of the total population.