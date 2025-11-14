Barari Election Results 2025: Tauquir Alam Vs Vijay Singh Nishad — Who's Winning?
Counting is underway for the Barari seat in Bihar, where Janata Dal's (United) Vijay Singh Nishad is having a face-off with Indian National Congress's Tauquir Alam.
Barari went to polls on Nov. 11, as part of the second phase of the Bihar elections and recorded a robust turnout of 81.60%.
Here is all you need to know about the Barari constituency:
Demographics, Prominent Parties, Past Wins And More
In the 2020 elections, Bijay Singh of the JD(U) was the winner, he went head-to-head against RJD's Neeraj Kumar. There was a victory margin of 10438 and a voter turnout of 67.23%.
Dominant parties in the region include BJP, JDU, RJD,INC. The ground is anyone's to take and has seen a lot of leadership changes in the last few elections.
In 2015 the seat was bagged by RJD's Neeraj Kumar while in 2010 it was BJP's Bibhasha Chandra Choudhary who won the seat.
According to the 2011 census, Katihar district's Barari block has a total population of 2.85 lakh, with 1.49 lakh males and 1.35 lakh females. All of the population resides in urban areas and the total literacy rate of Barari Block is 51.02%.
Hindus and Muslims are relatively at par in proportions in the region, where the former makes up 52.28% of the population in the region while the latter makes up 46.7% of the total population.
Bihar Elections 2025
A voter turnout of 66.91% was registered in Bihar's legislative assembly elections.
It was one of the most high-stakes political contests in the country between NDA and the Mahagathbandhan. NDA includes the BJP, JD(U), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) and Rashtriya Lok Morcha.
Mahagathbandhan includes RJD, Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist), Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM), and Mukesh Sahani's Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP).
Besides this, new entrant Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj fought for all 243 seats. The voting took place in two phases on Nov. 6 and Nov. 11.