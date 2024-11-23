Baramati Assembly Polls Result 2024: Ajit Pawar Leads By Over 38,000 Votes In This Pawar Vs Pawar Battle
Ajit Pawar, a seven-time MLA who broke ranks to join the Shiv Sena-BJP coalition led by Eknath Shinde, faced a strong challenge from his nephew, 32-year-old Yugendra Pawar.
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and NCP leader Ajit Pawar is maintaining a lead by a margin of 38,252 votes from the much-talked about assembly constituency of Baramati in Maharashtra, according to latest data from Election Commission of India as of 12:18 p.m.
In this high-stake Pawar vs. Pawar family showdown, Ajit Pawar has got approximately 73,025 votes so far, while Yugendra Pawar from the NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) bagged 34,773 votes, according to the data.
The Baramati constituency in Maharashtra, long regarded as a bastion of Sharad Pawar's family, is set to witness a high-stake political showdown. In the first election after the party split, Ajit Pawar, a seven-time MLA who broke ranks to join the Shiv Sena-BJP coalition led by Eknath Shinde, faced a strong challenge from his nephew, 32-year-old Yugendra Pawar.
The family rivalry follows closely on the heels of the Lok Sabha elections, where Sharad Pawar's daughter, Supriya Sule, defeated Ajit Pawar's wife, Sunetra Pawar, by over 1.5 lakh votes.
Maharashtra's total electors have reached over 9.70 crore, and among them, approximately 22.2 lakh are first-time voters aged between 18 years and 19 years, according to the latest data from the Election Commission of India.
Maharashtra witnessed a record voter turnout in the state Assembly elections on Nov. 20 with the overall voting percentage reaching 65.02%, the highest in the last 30 years since 1995 polls.
Despite muted participation from urban voters, Maharashtra Assembly elections saw more voter turnout than the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, where the voting percentage stood at 61.39%.
Pune district saw a voter turnout of 61.62%, while the Baramati constituency saw a voter turnout of 71.57% in the elections held on Nov. 20. Voting for all the 288 seats in Maharashtra Assembly elections 2024 was held in a single phase on Wednesday.
In 2019, Ajit Pawar, then with the undivided NCP, triumphed over BJP's Gopichand Padalkar by a margin of 1.65 lakh votes.
For all the Maharashtra and Jharkhand election results related updates, follow our LIVE BLOG here.