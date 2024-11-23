Baramati Assembly Polls Result 2024: Ajit Pawar Leads By Over 38,000 Votes In This Pawar Vs Pawar Battle

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and NCP leader Ajit Pawar is maintaining a lead by a margin of 38,252 votes from the much-talked about assembly constituency of Baramati in Maharashtra, according to latest data from Election Commission of India as of 12:18 p.m.

In this high-stake Pawar vs. Pawar family showdown, Ajit Pawar has got approximately 73,025 votes so far, while Yugendra Pawar from the NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) bagged 34,773 votes, according to the data.

The Baramati constituency in Maharashtra, long regarded as a bastion of Sharad Pawar's family, is set to witness a high-stake political showdown. In the first election after the party split, Ajit Pawar, a seven-time MLA who broke ranks to join the Shiv Sena-BJP coalition led by Eknath Shinde, faced a strong challenge from his nephew, 32-year-old Yugendra Pawar.

The family rivalry follows closely on the heels of the Lok Sabha elections, where Sharad Pawar's daughter, Supriya Sule, defeated Ajit Pawar's wife, Sunetra Pawar, by over 1.5 lakh votes.