Bagaha Election Results 2025: Ram Singh Vs Jayesh Mangalam Singh — Who's Winning?
Bagaha constituency went to polls on Nov. 11, during the second phase of Bihar elections.
Counting is underway for the Bagaha seat in Bihar, where Ram Singh of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is facing off against Jayesh Manglam Singh of the Indian National Congress (INC).
Ram Singh from of the BJP is the sitting MLA from the Bagaha seat, after registering a win in the 2020 legislative assembly elections.
Here is all you need to know about the Bagaha constituency:
Prominent Parties, Past Wins And More
Bagaha is one of the 243 constituencies in Bihar and the main parties in the region include BJP, JD(U), INC, and RJD.
Over the past three elections, that is in 2010, 2015, and 2020, no single party has consistently bagged this constituency, with the seat changing hands across alliances. Ram Singh of BJP won the election in 2020 with 52.27% vote share (70,042 votes) against Jayesh Manglam Singh of INC who secured 33.01% (44,022 votes), with a margin of 30,020 votes.
In 2015, Raghaw Sharan Pandey of BJP won with 44.45% vote share (74,476 votes) against Bhishm Sahani of JD(U) who got 39.56% (66,293 votes), with a margin of 8,183 votes. In 2010, Prabhat Ranjan Singh of JD(U) won with 43.71% vote share (68,602 votes) against Vijay Kumar Dubey of INC who secured 25.81% (40,517 votes), with a margin of 28,085 votes. Bagaha has a population of 398,000 as per the Census 2011.
Out of which 209,455 are males while 188,545 are females. The 2011 census revealed that the area is a OBC-dominant one with 63% OBC (Extremely Backward Class and Other Backward Class) demographic breakup, alongside 14% Scheduled Caste population.
Bihar Elections 2025
It was one of the most high-stakes political contests in the country between NDA and the Mahagathbandhan. NDA includes the BJP, JD(U), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) and Rashtriya Lok Morcha.
Mahagathbandhan includes RJD, Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist), Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM), and Mukesh Sahani's Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP).
Besides this, new entrant Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj fought for all 243 seats. The voting took place in two phases on Nov. 6 and Nov. 11.