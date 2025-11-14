Bagaha Election Results 2025: Ram Singh Vs Jayesh Mangalam Singh — Who's Winning?

Bagaha is one of the 243 constituencies in Bihar and the main parties in the region include BJP, JD(U), INC, and RJD.

Over the past three elections, that is in 2010, 2015, and 2020, no single party has consistently bagged this constituency, with the seat changing hands across alliances. Ram Singh of BJP won the election in 2020 with 52.27% vote share (70,042 votes) against Jayesh Manglam Singh of INC who secured 33.01% (44,022 votes), with a margin of 30,020 votes.

In 2015, Raghaw Sharan Pandey of BJP won with 44.45% vote share (74,476 votes) against Bhishm Sahani of JD(U) who got 39.56% (66,293 votes), with a margin of 8,183 votes. In 2010, Prabhat Ranjan Singh of JD(U) won with 43.71% vote share (68,602 votes) against Vijay Kumar Dubey of INC who secured 25.81% (40,517 votes), with a margin of 28,085 votes. Bagaha has a population of 398,000 as per the Census 2011.

Out of which 209,455 are males while 188,545 are females. The 2011 census revealed that the area is a OBC-dominant one with 63% OBC (Extremely Backward Class and Other Backward Class) demographic breakup, alongside 14% Scheduled Caste population.