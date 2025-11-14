Alinagar Election Results 2025: BJP's Maithili Thakur Breaks Into Popular Folk Song To Celebrate Win
The counting day for the Alinagar Assembly constituency in Bihar turned into a celebratory event for the BJP, with folk singer-turned-politician Maithili Thakur taking a decisive lead. As the results streamed in live on NDTV, a visibly joyous Thakur broke into a popular Maithili congratulatory folk song, 'Badhaiya Baaje Angane Main' signalling a near-certain victory in her political debut.
Born on July 25, 2000, in Benipatti, Madhubani district of Bihar, Thakur shot to fame with her renditions of Maithili folk, bhajans, and Indian classical music. She built a massive digital following on YouTube and social media.
BJP's Thakur is leading in the Alinagar constituency with 12,000 votes as of 5:40 p.m. over RJD's Binod Mishra and Biplaw Kumar Choudhary from the Jan Suraaj Party. With this lead, Thakur is set to become one of the youngest MLAs in the Bihar Assembly.
Maithili Thakur's Early Life And Career
Raised in a family of musicians, she was trained from early childhood by her father, music teacher Ramesh Thakur, and her grandfather. The family later moved to Delhi for better opportunities, where Maithili continued her formal education while balancing a demanding performance schedule. She later graduated from Delhi University, a detail now frequently highlighted as she emerges as one of the most educated young faces in Bihar’s political contest.
Thakur’s career graph climbed rapidly after she featured in reality shows like Rising Star, where she finished as runner-up in 2017. Her devotional and folk performances, often accompanied by her brothers Rishav and Ayachi, turned into a cultural brand, earning her several awards and a National Creators "Cultural Ambassador of the Year" honour from the Prime Minister in 2024.
Maithili Thakur's Entry In Politics
In October 2025, Thakur formally joined the (BJP) in Patna, calling her move an extension of her desire to 'serve society.' She is contesting the Bihar Assembly election from the Alinagar seat in Darbhanga on a BJP ticket, with the party banking on her clean image, youth appeal and deep connect with the Maithili-speaking electorate.
Thakur is a Brahmin. Her main rival Binod Mishra, the RJD candidate, at least 35 years her senior, whose party affiliation assures him of solid support of Muslims and Yadavs.
The three communities - Brahmins, Muslims and Yadavs - are said to be the most populous in the constituency.
The assembly segment came into being only after the 2008 delimitation, and in the first two assembly polls that it faced, in 2010 and 2015, the winner was veteran RJD leader Abdul Bari Siddiqui.