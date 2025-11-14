Alinagar Election Results 2025: BJP's Maithili Thakur Breaks Into Popular Folk Song To Celebrate Win

The counting day for the Alinagar Assembly constituency in Bihar turned into a celebratory event for the BJP, with folk singer-turned-politician Maithili Thakur taking a decisive lead. As the results streamed in live on NDTV, a visibly joyous Thakur broke into a popular Maithili congratulatory folk song, 'Badhaiya Baaje Angane Main' signalling a near-certain victory in her political debut.

Born on July 25, 2000, in Benipatti, Madhubani district of Bihar, Thakur shot to fame with her renditions of Maithili folk, bhajans, and Indian classical music. She built a massive digital following on YouTube and social media.

BJP's Thakur is leading in the Alinagar constituency with 12,000 votes as of 5:40 p.m. over RJD's Binod Mishra and Biplaw Kumar Choudhary from the Jan Suraaj Party. With this lead, Thakur is set to become one of the youngest MLAs in the Bihar Assembly.