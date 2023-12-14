WPI: Wholesale Prices Rise For The First Time In Eight Months 

India's wholesale prices were back in the inflation zone after contracting for seven straight months.

The Wholesale Price Index rose 0.26% year-on-year in November, compared with a decline of 0.52% in October, according to data released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry on Thursday. The gauge rose 0.53% over the previous month. This is the first increase in WPI since March.

Retail inflation, too, rose to a three-month high of 5.55% in November.

WPI Inflation Internals (Year-On-Year)