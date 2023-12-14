NDTV ProfitEconomy & FinanceWPI: Wholesale Prices Rise For The First Time In Eight Months 
WPI: Wholesale Prices Rise For The First Time In Eight Months 

The Wholesale Price Index rose 0.26% year-on-year in November, compared with a decline of 0.52% in October.

14 Dec 2023, 12:53 PM IST
A worker unloads the grain of wheat at a wholesale market in Karnal, Haryana, India, on Thursday, April 13, 2023. India, the world’s second-biggest producer of wheat, rice, cotton and sugar cane, forecasts that the monsoon will be normal this year, potentially bolstering the outlook for agriculture production and economic growth.
India's wholesale prices were back in the inflation zone after contracting for seven straight months.

The Wholesale Price Index rose 0.26% year-on-year in November, compared with a decline of 0.52% in October, according to data released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry on Thursday. The gauge rose 0.53% over the previous month. This is the first increase in WPI since March.

Retail inflation, too, rose to a three-month high of 5.55% in November.

WPI Inflation Internals (Year-On-Year)

  • Inflation in manufactured products—the largest component of the index—was -0.64% compared with -1.13% in October.

  • Primary-article inflation was 4.76% against 1.82% in the previous month.

  • Inflation in food articles rose 8.18% compared to 2.53% in the previous month.

  • Vegetable inflation fell 15%, compared with a rise of 48.39% in the preceding month.

  • Inflation in non-food articles was at -3.20%, against -1.33% in the previous month.

  • Fuel and power inflation stood at -4.61% compared with -2.47% in October.

