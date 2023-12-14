WPI: Wholesale Prices Rise For The First Time In Eight Months
The Wholesale Price Index rose 0.26% year-on-year in November, compared with a decline of 0.52% in October.
India's wholesale prices were back in the inflation zone after contracting for seven straight months.
The Wholesale Price Index rose 0.26% year-on-year in November, compared with a decline of 0.52% in October, according to data released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry on Thursday. The gauge rose 0.53% over the previous month. This is the first increase in WPI since March.
Retail inflation, too, rose to a three-month high of 5.55% in November.
WPI Inflation Internals (Year-On-Year)
Inflation in manufactured products—the largest component of the index—was -0.64% compared with -1.13% in October.
Primary-article inflation was 4.76% against 1.82% in the previous month.
Inflation in food articles rose 8.18% compared to 2.53% in the previous month.
Vegetable inflation fell 15%, compared with a rise of 48.39% in the preceding month.
Inflation in non-food articles was at -3.20%, against -1.33% in the previous month.
Fuel and power inflation stood at -4.61% compared with -2.47% in October.