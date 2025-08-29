'Whatever Tariffs Or Tantrums Trump Throws...': India Inc's Harsh Goenka, Others Hails Q1 GDP Surge

India's gross domestic product growth, at 7.8% in the April-June period, exceeding the estimate of 6.7% during the quarter under review, according to economists polled by Bloomberg. This is also the highest growth in the last five quarters.

Jyoti Vij, Director General, FICCI told ANI that the GDP growth is a testament to Indian economy’s resilience. She further added that India will be able to navigate the near-term external challenges on the back of strong domestic demand and opening up of new market opportunities.

Not just Goenka even Kyunghoon Kim, Head of India and South Asia Team at Korea Institute for International Economic Policy, said that the economy is 'Very much "alive"!'