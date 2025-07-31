'I Don't Care What India Does...' Trump Slams India About Relations With Russia, Calls Both 'Dead Economies'

US President Donald Trump on Thursday said that he “doesn’t care” what India does with Russia, calling both economies “dead” and accusing New Delhi of maintaining unfair trade practices.

“I don’t care what India does with Russia. They can take their dead economies down together, for all I care. We have done very little business with India, their Tariffs are too high, among the highest in the World. Likewise, Russia and the USA do almost no business together. Let’s keep it that way,” Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

Trump also warned Russia's Deputy Chairman of the Security Council Dmitry Medvedev to "watch his words" saying Medvedev is "entering very dangerous territory".