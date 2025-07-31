'I Don't Care What India Does...' Trump Slams India About Relations With Russia, Calls Both 'Dead Economies'
The US has done very little business with India because of high tariffs, Trump said a day after imposing a 25% tariffs on imports and penalty.
US President Donald Trump on Thursday said that he “doesn’t care” what India does with Russia, calling both economies “dead” and accusing New Delhi of maintaining unfair trade practices.
“I don’t care what India does with Russia. They can take their dead economies down together, for all I care. We have done very little business with India, their Tariffs are too high, among the highest in the World. Likewise, Russia and the USA do almost no business together. Let’s keep it that way,” Trump said in a post on Truth Social.
Trump also warned Russia's Deputy Chairman of the Security Council Dmitry Medvedev to "watch his words" saying Medvedev is "entering very dangerous territory".
The post came a day after Trump announced a 25% tariff and an additional penalty on Indian imports, citing what he called India’s “strenuous and obnoxious non-monetary trade barriers” and a large bilateral trade deficit. Trump had also criticised India’s continued purchase of Russian military equipment and oil, saying it was “not good” at a time when the world wanted Russia to “stop the killing in Ukraine.”
India and the US have been holding prolonged negotiations to conclude a bilateral trade agreement. The fifth round of talks ended in Washington earlier this month. A US team is expected to travel to New Delhi on Aug. 25 for the next round.
Sources in New Delhi told NDTV Profit that India is not considering retaliatory action and aims to finalise the deal by October.