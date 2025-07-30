US Tariff Strike | India Bets On Dialogue, Rules Out Retaliatory Action: Sources

India is not mulling over retaliatory action against the United States, official sources said on Wednesday, shortly after US President Donald Trump announced 25% tariff on Indian imports.

New Delhi would remain in dialogue with Washington, and aim to conclude the bilateral trade agreement by October, the persons privy to the development said.

While the road ahead is challenging, the tariffs imposed by the US are likely short-term and under review, they added.

The Indian government will maintain its position, opting for a measured response and choosing dialogue over counter-tariffs, the sources further noted.

India has been involved in the prolonged negotiations with the US over a bilateral trade deal. Since both sides could not finalise an agreement before the Aug. 1 deadline set by Trump, the US President has gone ahead to raise the tariffs against India.