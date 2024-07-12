"The first cargo ship docked at Vizhinjam Port on Friday. The port, located near the Kovalam Beach in Kerala, welcomed 'San Fernando', a massive vessel from Maersk, carrying over 2,000 containers. This event marked the trial run inauguration of the port done by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.Vizhinjam Port is India's first mega transshipment container terminal, developed by the Adani Group. Positioned strategically just 10 nautical miles from major international shipping routes, it boasts a natural draft of 20-24 meters, making it one of India's deepest ports. This natural depth eliminates the need for extensive dredging, allowing it to accommodate large container ships effortlessly..Here is why the Vizhinjam Port is important..Situated near the busy east-west shipping channel, connecting Europe, the Persian Gulf, Southeast Asia, and the far East, Vizhinjam Port serves as a vital gateway to the Indian Ocean. Its proximity to major shipping routes enhances India's maritime connectivity, facilitating seamless trade flows..Unlike many ports in India, Vizhinjam's deep-water capability enables it to handle megamax container ships, with capacities exceeding 24,000 twenty-foot equivalent units. This feature is crucial as global trade increasingly relies on larger vessels for efficiency and cost-effectiveness. Some pools are shallow, while others are deep. Similarly, ports have water depths.Vizhinjam Port is special because it has a natural depth of 20 meters. This means large ships can easily sail in without needing extra work (like dredging) to make the water deeper. So, Vizhinjam can handle big container ships without any trouble..The port is equipped with state-of-the-art infrastructure, including a 3,000-meter breakwater—the deepest and longest in India—providing shelter and safety to ships. Just like a house needs strong walls and a roof, a breakwater is like a protective wall.Vizhinjam Port's breakwater is the deepest and longest in India. It shields the port from waves and keeps ships safe.Additionally, it features advanced STS Super Post-Panamax cranes for efficient container handling. The crane (like a giant robot arm) lifts containers from ships. So, Vizhinjam’s strong walls (breakwater) and powerful crane make it a reliable and safe place for ships to dock and unload their cargo.Moreover, Vizhinjam Port is India's first semi-automated container terminal, designed for high operational efficiency and minimal environmental impact..Adani Ports' Total Cargo Volume Jumps 12% In June .By reducing logistics costs and enhancing cargo handling efficiency, Vizhinjam Port aims to boost India's share in international trade. The port's capacity in its initial phase is 1 million TEUs, with plans for expansion to accommodate an additional 6.2 million TEUs in subsequent phases by 2028. This expansion will further solidify its role as a key player in global maritime logistics..As a greenfield project, Vizhinjam Port emphasises sustainability. It is slated to become a global bunkering hub, offering clean fuels like hydrogen and ammonia, thereby supporting the transition towards greener shipping practices..With commercial operations set to commence in three months, Vizhinjam Port is poised to transform the economic landscape of Kerala and bolster India's maritime infrastructure. .Adani Vizhinjam Port Bags International Safety Award.Disclaimer: NDTV Profit is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company. "