US Tariffs A 'Blessing In Disguise' For India, Says Kotak AMC's Nilesh Shah

Tariffs imposed by the United States on Indian imports have prompted India to accelerate domestic economic reforms, Nilesh Shah, managing director of Kotak Mahindra AMC, said, calling the measures a “blessing in disguise.”

Shah said the tariffs, including the 25% duty on Indian oil imports from Russia, forced India to focus on domestic policy measures designed to boost consumption, generate jobs and encourage investment.

“External pressures have created urgency,” he said on the sidelines of NDTV Profit IGNITE Diwali Edition event in Mumbai on Friday. “The government is now prioritising domestic growth, which should stimulate consumption and investment.”