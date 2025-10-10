NDTV Profit IGNITE LIVE: Diwali Edition Conclave To Spotlight Market Insights Starting 3 PM Today
Catch all the live updates about the event here.
- Oldest First
The Diwali Edition of IGNITE is an aggregation of ideas and opportunity, a space where leaders can reflect, debate, and co-create the future of India's markets and economy. The conclave will begin shortly at 3 p.m.
NDTV Profit IGNITE Live: Conclave To Cover Multiple Areas
Across fireside chats, panel discussions, and one-on-one conversations, the event will explore critical themes shaping India's financial and corporate future: the evolution of market strategies, the transformative role of AI in trading, retirement planning, wealth creation through SIPs, GST-driven consumption growth, and the interplay of money and the markets.
NDTV Profit IGNITE Live: Visionaries And Pioneers To Attend
The IGNITE conclave will gather visionaries and pioneers who are redefining India's economic and corporate landscape, including Manish Chokhani, Veteran Investor & Director, Enam Holdings, Ramesh Damani, Value Investor & Member, BSE, Nilesh Shah, MD, Kotak Mahindra AMC., Ashishkumar Chauhan, MD & CEO, NSE, Nimesh Shah, MD & CEO, ICICI Prudential AMC, Sundeep Sikka, ED & CEO, Nippon Life India Asset Management.
The event will also include, Vijay Kedia, Individual Investor, Vivek Oberoi, Actor & Businessman, Ayush Mittal, Screener AI, Founder, Pratyush Mittal, Screener AI, Founder, Sumit Chanda, CEO & Founder, Jarvis Invest, Jyoti Swarup, Senior Vice President & Head - Business Developer & Strategic Alliances, Axis Max Life, Yashovardhan Sinha, Chairman & Managing Director, Aditya Vision Ltd, Rumit Duggar, CFO Bluestone, and Mayank Shah, Vice President Parle Products Pvt Ltd
NDTV Profit IGNITE Live: The Conclave To Capture Essence Of Diwali
By blending celebration with strategy, IGNITE will capture the essence of Diwali - a time to kindle possibilities, embrace knowledge, and step confidently into a year of growth, innovation, and prosperity.
NDTV Profit is all set to host a conclave themed NDTV Profit Ignite on Friday in Mumbai. The event, scheduled from 3 p.m. onwards at Mumbai's Sofitel , will focus on discussions around NDTV Profit IGNITE - Diwali Edition.