'No Indian Company Is Really Into AI,' Warns Ace Investor Vijay Kedia, But Bets On This Pocket

Talking about how most companies fit the piece of AI into their business whether it fits or not, is noted by this ace-investor as a trend. Vijay Kedia noted that no presentation or pitch in companies is without playing up the AI opportunity. At this juncture, this experts calls out the real utalisation and practical function of AI in India companies.

"I do not think any Indian company is really into AI. Businesses that actually use AI in operations will benefit," he said. The focus falls on not just incorporation of technology into business but success lies in the integration and utilisation.

Zooming out into the larger sectors within technology, data centre takes the spotlight. Kedia, an ace investor known for picking small-sized companies with large aspirations and big market opportunities bets on this sector. Data centre space just getting started in India, these platform companies have a bright future, he said.