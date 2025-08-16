US Negotiators' Aug. 25 Visit To New Delhi For Trade Talks Called Off; To Be Rescheduled

A planned visit by a team of US trade negotiators to New Delhi between Aug. 25–29 has been called off and will most likely be rescheduled, people familiar with the matter said.

The current round of negotiations for the proposed bilateral trade agreement is now likely to be deferred to another date. Sources indicated that both sides remain in touch, but a fresh schedule for talks has yet to be finalised.

The round was much anticipated, given that it was scheduled around Aug. 27, which is when the imposition of the additional 25% secondary sanctions on India is to take place.

This is also casts a shadow on the the fall deadline (September-October) that was agreed upon the two countries for finalising the first tranche of the bilateral trade agreement.

On Thursday, senior government officials had said that India was “fully engaged” with the United States on negotiations for a proposed bilateral trade agreement, with discussions underway across multiple channels, from formal negotiating teams to ministerial, diplomatic, and industry-level interactions.

Officials had described the US as a “very important trade partner” and said the status of the next round of talks, scheduled for Aug. 25 in New Delhi, will only be clear closer to the date, while reaffirming the fall timeline.