US Fed Policy: Will Donald Trump's Tariff Policies Pinch Jerome Powell?—Word On The Street

U.S. President Donald Trump, a robust critic of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, will visit the central bank on Thursday, the White House said, a surprise move that escalates tension between the administration and the Fed.

Trump has lambasted Powell repeatedly for not cutting U.S. interest rates more aggressively, calling him a "numbskull" on Tuesday and musing publicly about firing him.

While Fed Chair Jerome Powell says that is only one of many possible scenarios, he has argued the central bank can wait to learn more before adjusting rates, especially with a 4.1% unemployment rate near or below estimates of full employment.

According to analysts, Trump’s proposed tariffs could significantly complicate the Federal Reserve's policy path. Chair Jerome Powell may be forced to delay interest rate cuts—or even consider raising rates again—if inflation expectations become unanchored, despite signs of weakening domestic demand.

This situation presents a difficult trade-off: tolerate inflation exceeding the 2% target or tighten monetary policy further and risk slowing economic growth. This creates a classic policy dilemma: easing monetary policy to support markets and growth could conflict with persistent inflation data, especially if price increases driven by tariffs continue.

"Complicating matters further, Trump has a history of publicly pressuring the Federal Reserve, particularly during times of policy tightening. If his tariffs drive inflation higher, yet Powell maintains a stricter stance, political tensions could resurface," said Prashant Tandon, Executive Director, Global Investments, Waterfield Advisors.