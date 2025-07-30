US Fed Policy: Will Donald Trump's Tariff Policies Pinch Jerome Powell?—Word On The Street
US Fed Policy: The majority of Fed policymakers, though, remain concerned that Trump's tariffs could undo progress on bringing inflation back to the central bank's 2% goal
U.S. President Donald Trump, a robust critic of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, will visit the central bank on Thursday, the White House said, a surprise move that escalates tension between the administration and the Fed.
Trump has lambasted Powell repeatedly for not cutting U.S. interest rates more aggressively, calling him a "numbskull" on Tuesday and musing publicly about firing him.
While Fed Chair Jerome Powell says that is only one of many possible scenarios, he has argued the central bank can wait to learn more before adjusting rates, especially with a 4.1% unemployment rate near or below estimates of full employment.
According to analysts, Trump’s proposed tariffs could significantly complicate the Federal Reserve's policy path. Chair Jerome Powell may be forced to delay interest rate cuts—or even consider raising rates again—if inflation expectations become unanchored, despite signs of weakening domestic demand.
This situation presents a difficult trade-off: tolerate inflation exceeding the 2% target or tighten monetary policy further and risk slowing economic growth. This creates a classic policy dilemma: easing monetary policy to support markets and growth could conflict with persistent inflation data, especially if price increases driven by tariffs continue.
"Complicating matters further, Trump has a history of publicly pressuring the Federal Reserve, particularly during times of policy tightening. If his tariffs drive inflation higher, yet Powell maintains a stricter stance, political tensions could resurface," said Prashant Tandon, Executive Director, Global Investments, Waterfield Advisors.
How will Trump tariffs impact US inflation?
Street experts believe Trump’s tariff agenda risks forcing the Federal Reserve into a prolonged hawkish position, potentially in the context of softening economic fundamentals, raising the spectre of stagflation.
"Powell’s key challenge would be to distinguish politically induced cost-push inflation from broader monetary dynamics, all while maintaining the Federal Reserve's credibility and communication discipline," said Tandon.
In the short term, new tariffs are likely to increase inflation in the U.S. and complicate the Federal Reserve's interest rate strategy. By raising the cost of imported goods, tariffs effectively act as a tax on consumption, particularly in sectors where there are few domestic alternatives.
As a result, producers may pass on these higher costs to consumers, leading to an increase in core goods inflation, which had previously been a factor contributing to disinflation.
While tariffs create cost-push inflation—distinct from inflation driven by demand—the Federal Reserve cannot overlook this issue if second-round effects start to appear, such as rising wages or broader price increases.
In this case, Fed Chair Powell may need to postpone rate cuts or keep rates elevated for an extended period, even if economic activity is slowing down. The focus will remain on maintaining the Fed's credibility in fighting inflation and anchoring long-term expectations, even when markets anticipate a more accommodating monetary policy.