US Fed To Declare Policy Verdict Today: Interest Rate To Dot Plot—5 Key Indicators To Watch

US Fed Policy: The US Federal Reserve is all set to announce its monetary policy decision on July 30, after a two-day review meeting to deliberate on the central bank's benchmark interest rate verdict and the state of the US economy.

This is the fifth policy verdict by the US Fed Chair Jerome Powell-led Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) for 2025 and comes just before the Aug. 1 deadline when US tariff rates will be implemented for most nations.

Wall Street analysts broadly expect the US central bank to hold the key interest rate steady at 4.25%-4.50% again as policymakers stand firm on assessing the evolving US economic data, especially amid the global tariff jitters.

Notably, US President Donald Trump has consistently criticised Powell for the last several months for not cutting and reducing the federal funds rate and starting to ease the monetary policy cycle, which most central banks have done this year, including India's RBI.