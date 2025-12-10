Fed To Wait And See How Economy Evolves: Powell Refrains From Sharing 2026 Rate Cut Path

The US Federal Reserve is well-positioned to "wait and see" how the economy evolves, and decide on the monetary policy on a meeting-to-meeting basis, Chair Jerome Powell said on Wednesday.

Powell's statement, at a press briefing, came shortly after the Fed slashed the benchmark lending rates for a third consecutive time, lowering it to 3.5%-3.75% target range.

"The adjustments to our policy stance since September bring it within a range of plausible estimates of neutral and leave us well positioned to determine the extent and timing of additional adjustments," said Powell, whose term as the Fed chair expires in May 2026. He would preside over the next Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting, scheduled on Jan. 27-28.

The next rate decision would depend on a slew of economic data, which are yet to be released due to the federal government shutdown in October and early November. This includes the job and inflation data for November, which is scheduled to be out next week.

There will be a “great deal of data” between now and the January meeting, Powell said, adding that this data will factor into their thinking.