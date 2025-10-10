ADVERTISEMENT
US Ambassador To India Sergio Gor Heads To New Delhi For Bilateral Visit
Gor will be accompanied by Deputy Secretary for Management and Resources Michael J Rigas.
U.S. Ambassador to India Sergio Gor has embarked on his first visit to New Delhi as envoy, which runs until Oct. 14, to discuss a "wide range of bilateral issues."
Gor will be accompanied by Deputy Secretary for Management and Resources Michael J Rigas, according to a statement by the US Department of State.
"The United States will continue to work with India to strengthen our strategic partnership and promote a safer, stronger, and more prosperous Indo-Pacific region," the statement said.
Gor's visit comes days after he was confirmed as the India envoy pick, even as the US government continued to be in a shutdown since Oct. 1, due to Congress's failure to pass funding legislation for 2026.
