US Ambassador To India Sergio Gor Heads To New Delhi For Bilateral Visit

U.S. Ambassador to India Sergio Gor has embarked on his first visit to New Delhi as envoy, which runs until Oct. 14, to discuss a "wide range of bilateral issues."

Gor will be accompanied by Deputy Secretary for Management and Resources Michael J Rigas, according to a statement by the US Department of State.

"The United States will continue to work with India to strengthen our strategic partnership and promote a safer, stronger, and more prosperous Indo-Pacific region," the statement said.

Gor's visit comes days after he was confirmed as the India envoy pick, even as the US government continued to be in a shutdown since Oct. 1, due to Congress's failure to pass funding legislation for 2026.