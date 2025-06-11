No Charges On UPI Payments: Finance Ministry Reaffirms Digital Payments To Remain Free

The Finance Ministry on Wednesday has clarified that the government is not considering reintroducing merchant discount rate on Unified Payments Interface transactions, stating that UPI will remain a low-cost and accessible platform to promote digital payments across India.

The clarification followed an NDTV Profit report that the government was reviewing the zero-MDR regime for large-value UPI payments, specifically those exceeding Rs 3,000. A proposal to allow MDR on high-ticket UPI transactions is under discussion to help make the ecosystem financially viable for banks and service providers, NDTV Profit reported earlier on Wednesday quoting people familiar with the matter.

A senior official had said the Prime Minister’s Office, Department of Economic Affairs, and Department of Financial Services held a meeting last week to examine a possible policy change.

Sources had told NDTV Profit that the government plans to keep small-value transactions exempt from any MDR.