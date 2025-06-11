Government Weighs Charges On UPI Payments Over Rs 3,000 | Profit Exclusive

The government is considering a policy change that may reintroduce Merchant Discount Rate on Unified Payments Interface transactions above Rs 3,000, in a move aimed to support banks and payment service providers in managing infrastructure and operational costs, according to people familiar with the matter.

The discussions are underway to allow MDR based on transaction value rather than merchant turnover, the people said.

“While small-ticket UPI payments would likely remain exempt, larger transactions could soon carry a merchant fee, reversing the zero-MDR policy in place since January 2020,” a source told NDTV Profit.

A key meeting was held last week involving the Prime Minister’s Office, Department of Economic Affairs, and Department of Financial Services to assess the MDR framework.