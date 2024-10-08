RBI To Remain Cautious On Growth Trends Even As MPC Status Quo Stays, Says UBS' Jain

The Reserve Bank of India is likely to maintain the status quo on the key lending rates in the October monetary policy review meeting but with a cautious approach over softening growth trends, Tanvee Gupta Jain, chief India economist at USB, said on Monday.

The RBI’s MPC meeting is scheduled from Oct. 7 to Oct. 9, with key announcements expected on the final day.

This is the first MPC meeting after the appointment of three new external members, Ram Singh, Sougata Bhattacharya, and Nagesh Kumar.

The central bank has maintained the status quo at 6.5% lending rates and a withdrawal of accommodation stance for a while now.

Jain told NDTV Profit, “Largely, if we look at the rates as well as the stance, we are expecting a status quo. We are not expecting RBI, at this point, to change the policy stance, which is right now the withdrawal of accommodation.”

She pointed out that the RBI's GDP growth forecast of 7.2% exceeds the country's current growth rate of 6.8%.

“In the Economic Survey too, the government had mentioned that growth would be near 6.5%. Clearly, RBI is slightly optimistic on the growth front,” Jain said.