Trump Tariff Impact: Apparel, Textiles, Diamonds, and Organic Chemicals Among Most Affected Sectors

Apparel, Textiles, Diamonds, gold, Carpets, Organic chemicals, furniture, shrimps, machinery and mechanical appliances are among the sectors that will be the most affected by additional 25% tariffs imposed by the United States of America. With this hike, the cumulative tariff on India adds up to 50%. This additional 25% tariff will come into effect from Aug. 27, as per the order.

Apparel (knitted) products, which account for 34.5% of US share in India's exports, face the highest total tariff payable at 63.9%, followed by apparel (woven), with a 32.2% US share in India's exports and a total tariff payable of 60.3%.

Textile (made-up) products, with a 48.4% US share in India's exports, are subject to a total tariff of 59%, followed by organic chemicals with a 13.2% US share in India's exports will see a total tariff payable at 54%.

Meanwhile, carpets, which have a 58.6% US export share and a total tariff payable of 52.9%, followed by furniture which account for 44.8% of US share in India's exports, face a total tariff payable at 52.3%.