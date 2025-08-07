Business NewsEconomy & FinanceTrump Tariff Impact: Apparel, Textiles, Diamonds, and Organic Chemicals Among Most Affected Sectors
Trump Tariff Impact: Apparel, Textiles, Diamonds, and Organic Chemicals Among Most Affected Sectors

Apparel (knitted) products, which account for 34.5% of US share in India's exports, face the highest total tariff payable at 63.9%.

07 Aug 2025, 07:51 AM IST i
<div class="paragraphs"><p>US President Donald Trump has slapped an additional 25% tariffs on India for the purchase of Russian crude oil. (Image: NDTV Profit)</p></div>
US President Donald Trump has slapped an additional 25% tariffs on India for the purchase of Russian crude oil. (Image: NDTV Profit)

Apparel, Textiles, Diamonds, gold, Carpets, Organic chemicals, furniture, shrimps, machinery and mechanical appliances are among the sectors that will be the most affected by additional 25% tariffs imposed by the United States of America. With this hike, the cumulative tariff on India adds up to 50%. This additional 25% tariff will come into effect from Aug. 27, as per the order.

Apparel (knitted) products, which account for 34.5% of US share in India's exports, face the highest total tariff payable at 63.9%, followed by apparel (woven), with a 32.2% US share in India's exports and a total tariff payable of 60.3%.

Textile (made-up) products, with a 48.4% US share in India's exports, are subject to a total tariff of 59%, followed by organic chemicals with a 13.2% US share in India's exports will see a total tariff payable at 54%.

Meanwhile, carpets, which have a 58.6% US export share and a total tariff payable of 52.9%, followed by furniture which account for 44.8% of US share in India's exports, face a total tariff payable at 52.3%.

Meanwhile, diamonds, gold, and related products, with a 40% US share in India's exports, face a total tariff payable of 52.1%.

Machinery and mechanical appliances, with a 20% US share in India's exports, are subject to a total tariff of 51.3%, followed by shrimps with a 32.4% US share in India's exports will see a total tariff payable at 50%.

United States President Donald Trump has slapped an additional 25% tariffs on India for the purchase of Russian crude oil, the White House said on Wednesday. This comes a week after Trump announced 25% reciprocal tariffs against India, starting from Aug. 7, citing the country's "trade barriers" and the wide deficit in the India-US trading relations.

India has been hit with a cumulative 50% tariffs, while products from the country make up only 2.7% of US imports, as per the data compiled by NDTV Profit Research.

The cumulative tariff on India, is at par with the import levies imposed by the Trump administration against Brazil.

