Trump Tariff Impact: Apparel, Textiles, Diamonds, and Organic Chemicals Among Most Affected Sectors
Apparel, Textiles, Diamonds, gold, Carpets, Organic chemicals, furniture, shrimps, machinery and mechanical appliances are among the sectors that will be the most affected by additional 25% tariffs imposed by the United States of America. With this hike, the cumulative tariff on India adds up to 50%. This additional 25% tariff will come into effect from Aug. 27, as per the order.
Apparel (knitted) products, which account for 34.5% of US share in India's exports, face the highest total tariff payable at 63.9%, followed by apparel (woven), with a 32.2% US share in India's exports and a total tariff payable of 60.3%.
Textile (made-up) products, with a 48.4% US share in India's exports, are subject to a total tariff of 59%, followed by organic chemicals with a 13.2% US share in India's exports will see a total tariff payable at 54%.
Meanwhile, carpets, which have a 58.6% US export share and a total tariff payable of 52.9%, followed by furniture which account for 44.8% of US share in India's exports, face a total tariff payable at 52.3%.
Meanwhile, diamonds, gold, and related products, with a 40% US share in India's exports, face a total tariff payable of 52.1%.
Machinery and mechanical appliances, with a 20% US share in India's exports, are subject to a total tariff of 51.3%, followed by shrimps with a 32.4% US share in India's exports will see a total tariff payable at 50%.
United States President Donald Trump has slapped an additional 25% tariffs on India for the purchase of Russian crude oil, the White House said on Wednesday. This comes a week after Trump announced 25% reciprocal tariffs against India, starting from Aug. 7, citing the country's "trade barriers" and the wide deficit in the India-US trading relations.
India has been hit with a cumulative 50% tariffs, while products from the country make up only 2.7% of US imports, as per the data compiled by NDTV Profit Research.
The cumulative tariff on India, is at par with the import levies imposed by the Trump administration against Brazil.