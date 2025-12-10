Trade Tensions Mount As Trump Targets Indian Rice With Tariff Threat

The Indian Rice Exporters Federation (IREF) and other industry representatives argue that trade is based on demand and consumer preference, not price-based dumping. The IREF asserts that trade with the US is "anchored in consumer preference and cultural food patterns, rather than price competition". India exported around 2.34 lakh tonnes of rice to the US in the 2024 fiscal year, which is less than 5% of its total basmati exports globally, indicating the US is a niche market, not a dumping ground. The industry maintains it is "resilient and globally competitive" and not dependent on any single market.

However, the continuous threat of new tariffs creates market uncertainty and would lead US buyers to seek alternative suppliers, potentially causing a decline in India's basmati rice exports to the US. According to reports, the shares of Indian rice exporters like LT Foods, KRBL and GRM Overseas already came down by nearly 7% on Dec. 9 after Trump warned that he could impose additional tariffs on Indian rice.

India has previously sought strong safeguards and assurances within any trade agreement that no additional, unilateral tariffs would be imposed after the deal is finalized. The latest threats underscore India's need for such clauses, which the US has not guaranteed, making the finalization of the deal more complex. Trump's continuous "America First" trade policy, driven by a desire to reduce trade deficits and address geopolitical issues (such as India's oil trade with Russia), has led to a highly unpredictable environment for Indian exporters and policymakers. While high-level diplomatic talks continue, expectations for an immediate rollback of existing tariffs are low,

India has generally maintained a cautious but firm approach, focusing on diplomatic engagement, market diversification, and potentially utilizing the WTO dispute settlement mechanism, rather than immediate retaliation with tariffs of its own. India is seeking a broader trade arrangement that includes better access to the US market for its agricultural products like rice, spices, and marine goods which are a significant part of its exports. New tariffs on a key export item directly contradict India's objectives for a stable and fair-trade relationship.

Summing up, Donald Trump's recent indication that he may impose new tariffs on Indian rice has introduced fresh uncertainty and strain into India-US trade relations, significantly complicating the prospects of a bilateral trade deal. The potential tariffs on rice come on top of existing high duties and have dampened hopes for a swift resolution to ongoing trade negotiations. In essence, the possibility of new tariffs on Indian rice serves as a major setback. While both countries remain officially committed to the idea of a trade deal, the repeated use of tariffs as a bargaining chip by the US significantly lowers the prospects for a stable and predictable agreement in the near term. While high-level diplomatic talks continue, expectations for an immediate rollback of existing tariffs are low. Therefore, a breakthrough should not be expected in the immediate future, as the new tariff threats create a difficult environment for compromise.