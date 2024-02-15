Trade Growth In January Weathers Red Sea Turmoil, Bilateral Talks Inch Ahead

The pace of trade growth in January has weathered shocks arising from the Red Sea crisis, according to data from the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

Due to seasonal tendencies, exports fell 4% and imports declined 6% sequentially, belying expectations of a steeper fall on the back of the maritime impact from the prolonged Red Sea turmoil. This is also reflected in the trade deficit narrowing to a nine-month low of $17.5 billion in January.

"Despite the Red Sea crisis, recession in advanced economies and a fall in commodity prices, we have been able to achieve positive export growth in merchandise trade," Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal told reporters in New Delhi on Thursday.

Merchandise exports stood at $36.9 billion in January. In December, it was $38.5 billion. However, the exact quantum of impact due to the Red Sea crisis remains unknown.

It is possible that the export growth could have been higher without the Red Sea situation, but, despite the crisis, the growth in exports has sustained, according to an official with knowledge of the matter who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

"Monthwise exports also have certain cycles," Barthwal said, explaining the seasonality. "Sometimes the demand for goods is much more, sometimes there is an agriculture production cycle linked to it and sometimes it is festivals that are linked to it."

In terms of commodities, merchandise export growth in January was led by petroleum products, engineering goods, iron ore, electronic goods, drugs and pharmaceuticals.

Provisional figures indicate that petroleum exports contributed $8.2 billion, engineering goods added $8.7 billion, iron ore stood at $584 billion and drugs and pharmaceuticals at $2.13 billion.