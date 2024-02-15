Merchandise Trade Deficit Narrows To Nine-Month Low Of $17.5 Billion In January

India's trade deficit narrowed in January, amid a sequential decline in exports and imports.

The trade gap narrowed to $17.5 billion in January, compared with $19.8 billion in December, according to data from the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

Exports fell 3.1% annually to $36.9 billion.

Imports declined 3% annually to $54.4 billion.

Exports fell 4% month-on-month from December.

Imports fell 6% month-on-month from December.

Positive export growth in merchandise trade occurred despite the Red Sea crisis, recession in advanced economies, and fall in commodity prices, Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal said.

The EXIM bank and ECGC have been told not to increase insurance rates or premiums despite the Red Sea crisis to aid exporters, he said.