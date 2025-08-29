Tariff Impact Transitionary, Full-Year GDP Growth Forecast Unchanged At 6.3–6.8%: CEA

India's gross domestic product growth forecast for financial year 2025-26 remains unchanged at 6.3-6.8%, Chief Economic Advisor Anantha Nageswaran said on Friday, in a press briefing following the higher-than-estimated GDP growth numbers reported for the first quarter.

The country's GDP grew at 7.8% in the April-June period, as against 6.7% estimated by the analysts tracked by Bloomberg. This was also the highest in the last five quarters.

CEA Nageswaran, during the briefing, said the impact of high import tariffs levied by the United States will be transitionary. The fallout from tariffs is likely to be concentrated in the second quarter (July-September), according to him.

Indian exports to the US are facing levies as high as 50% from Aug. 27 onwards. Nageswaran said he is hopeful that the tariff row will be resolved sooner rather than later.

