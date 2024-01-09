Budget 2024: Spending On Major Subsidies To Reach Rs 4.1 Lakh Crore In FY25, Say Economists

Government's spending on major subsidies in fiscal 2025 is seen as 'flattish' as commodity prices are expected to remain benign through most of the upcoming fiscal, according to economists.

According to early estimates of the subsidy bill, the government will spend around Rs 4.1-4.2 lakh crore on major subsidies in FY25, with food subsidies taking the lead, economists told NDTV Profit.

That is little changed from the subsidies in the current fiscal, which are expected to be largely restricted to around Rs 4.1 lakh crore. Major subsidies include expenditures on account of food, fertiliser, and fuel, better known as petroleum subsidies.

The government's budget estimates for FY24 on major subsidies stood at Rs 3.74 lakh crore. However, in December, the government sought supplementary demand for grants worth Rs 29,600 crore in total for the above-mentioned major subsidies. This brings the governmental subsidy in the current year to a higher-than-budgeted level of Rs 4.04 lakh crore.