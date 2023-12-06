Government Seeks Parliamentary Nod For Rs 58,000 Crore Additional Funds

"Approval of the Parliament is sought to authorise gross additional expenditure of Rs 1,29,348.85 crore," according to the demand for grants statement that was tabled by Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary in the Lok Sabha. "Of this, the proposals involving net cash outgo aggregate to Rs 58,378.21 crore."

The balance of Rs 70,968 crore is matched by savings, which would help fund much of the additional spending and help meet the fiscal deficit target of 5.9% of the gross domestic product.

The government has also provisioned for a token amount of Rs 2.49 crore, with Rs 1 lakh for each item of expenditure, to enable re-appropriation of savings.