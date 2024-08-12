SEBI Reforms For AT-1 Bond Pricing Leaves Mutual Funds Puzzled

A move which nearly killed the additional tier-I bond market over three years ago has come back into the limelight. Securities Exchange Board of India’s move to ease valuation norms of Tier-I bonds by mutual funds has left market participants confused about whether the appetite for the bonds will come back.

Last week, the capital markets regulator said that the valuation of tier-I bonds by mutual funds will be on a yield to call basis. This is a departure from the norms that it had introduced in March 2021, where it directed mutual funds to value these bonds as 100-year instruments.

“…in order to align the valuation methodology with the recommendation of NFRA (National Financing Reporting Authority), it has been decided that the valuation of AT-1 bonds by mutual funds shall be based on yield to call,” SEBI said in its circular.

While the regulator has changed the stance on the valuation of Tier-I bonds, the duration of the bond will continue to be 100 years.

This change is a partial relief for investors but a not significant one because mutual funds will continue to find it difficult to add Tier-I bonds in their schemes due to their perpetual nature, four fund managers told NDTV Profit.

Basel-III compliant Tier-I bonds are essentially perpetual bonds that have trigger points linked to a bank’s capital and earnings. If these triggers are breached, it can lead to interest payments being stopped. This situation could even lead to conversion of the bond into equity.