Hindenburg's Comments Aimed At Maligning SEBI, Buch: AMFI

The recent Hindenburg report attempts to only malign India's markets regulator and its chairperson and is devoid of context and understanding, according to AMFI, the nodal association of mutual funds across India.

The Association of Mutual Funds in India, on Sunday, released a statement adding that the report undermines Madhabi Buch’s contribution to the Indian capital market and is aimed at creating a trust deficit in the market ecosystem.

"They must be seen for what they truly are - attempts to create sensation by connecting random events done in the past. Left unchecked, it can create unnecessary hurdles in the path of the world’s fastest-growing economy," AMFI said.

"Investors and partners, both domestic and international, must be rest assured that India's financial system is secure, transparent, and designed to foster growth and innovation with high integrity driven right from the top of the institution," the association added.

The 1995-founded organisation, that is responsible for the viral 'Mutual Funds Sahi Hai' campaing, added that India has built a regulatory framework that not only aligns with global best practices and standards but also ensures the protection and confidence of the smallest of investors.

Further, the association said mutual funds have witnessed growth because the regulator took the lead to ensure that the product is in the interest of the investor.