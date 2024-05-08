Out Of The Woods: Rural Economy Is Showing Signs Of Recovery, Say FMCG Firms

The impact of inflation or price increases has been quite sizable, having an impact on rural segments, especially as it came through Covid-19 and inflation shocks, said Rohit Jawa, chief executive officer and managing director at Hindustan Unilever Ltd.

"But I think we are seeing a gradual recovery," said Jawa. Better monsoons will have an impact on the agriculture economy and, therefore, rural consumption, he said.

"In that sense, most likely, the worst has passed us," said Jawa, adding that the company does see a gradual recovery in rural consumption from hereon. However, urban consumption continues to be more resilient, especially at the premium end.

Primary sources of income for rural India are agriculture income, income from repatriation, and income from labour, he explained. Over the medium term, labour is going to get affected through the investments in Capex, while repatriation from urban areas post-Covid has been recovering and should start to pick up, according to him.

Agriculture is a lot more weather-dependent and all of us are hoping for a good monsoon, Jawa said. "So, (given) the cyclical effect of consumption, I believe now that we've had some years of negative, perhaps the positive end of the cycle is coming in."

He expects FMCG demand to continue improving gradually, with the company's price growth expected to see a low single-digit decline in the near term.