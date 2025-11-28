Rupee's Depreciating Cycle Likely to Bottom Out Soon, Says Quant MF's Sandeep Tandon

Quant Mutual Fund Founder Sandeep Tandon expects that the Indian rupee's depreciating cycle against the US dollar will soon peak out. He sees the Indian currency gaining against the greenback from here on.

According to Tandon, the rupee will settle somewhere near 90-a-dollar mark in the near future.

The rupee slumped 77 paise to a record low of 89.48 against the US dollar on Nov 21. The currency lost ground against the US unit because the risk-off sentiment increased on concerns about technology stocks valuation.

In the recent past, IT stocks across different countries sharply gained as optimism over artificial intelligence prospect supported. However, soon investors turned wary about the high spending plans of major AI players, which stunted the rally.