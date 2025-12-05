Rupee Strengthens Against US Dollar Before MPC Meet Outcome But Still Above 90

The rupee opened stronger against the US dollar as market participants await the outcome of the Reserve Bank of India's Monetary Policy Committee. The currency opened 13 paise stronger at 89.85 against the greenback.

Traders are divided in expectations of a rate cut and a pause from the MPC committee amid high GDP growth and lower inflation. Some traders expect a pause because they believe the central bank will wait for the US Federal Reserve' move next week to assess the external situation well before any step.

Governor Sanjay Malhotra's commentary will also be crucial for fresh cues about the central bank's policy meeting.

