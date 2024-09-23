Rupee Continues To Gain As Global Funds Mop Up Domestic Stocks

The Indian rupee continued to strengthen after logging in the best week so far this year, as foreign inflows supported the local currency.

The rupee strengthened by 9 paise to open at 83.48 against the US dollar, according to Bloomberg data. The local currency had closed at 83.57 against the greenback on Friday.

Global funds mopped up Rs 14,000 crore in the cash market, while pocketing Rs 58,500 crore in the derivative market on Friday, to help log in the best week.

The Fed's move triggered expectations of increased foreign inflows, further strengthened by an appreciation in the Chinese Yuan, propelling the rupee higher, said Amit Pabari, managing director, CR Forex Advisors.